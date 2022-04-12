Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MGA. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Magna International from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.08.

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $61.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.42 and its 200 day moving average is $76.99. Magna International has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $104.28.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 121.2% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Magna International by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Magna International during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

