Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exscientia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Exscientia alerts:

Shares of EXAI stock opened at $12.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.72, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.86. Exscientia has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.33 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exscientia will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXAI. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $712,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Exscientia (Get Rating)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.