MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Craig Hallum

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.00.

MXL opened at $44.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.95. MaxLinear has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $77.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.99.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $827,286.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,959 shares of company stock worth $2,521,240. 8.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in MaxLinear by 34.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

