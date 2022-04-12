MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Craig Hallum

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.00.
MXL opened at $44.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.95. MaxLinear has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $77.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.99.
In other MaxLinear news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $827,286.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,959 shares of company stock worth $2,521,240. 8.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in MaxLinear by 34.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About MaxLinear (Get Rating)
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MaxLinear (MXL)
