Xponance Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WERN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens lowered Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $37.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.59. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $765.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.53%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

