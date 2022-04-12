Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating) by 1,033.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,430 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.18% of Lightwave Logic worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LWLG. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Lightwave Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Lightwave Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Lightwave Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Veery Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lightwave Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Lightwave Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lightwave Logic alerts:

Shares of LWLG stock opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 1.71. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30.

Lightwave Logic ( OTCMKTS:LWLG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, Director Siraj Nour El-Ahmadi sold 35,121 shares of Lightwave Logic stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $362,799.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lightwave Logic (Get Rating)

Lightwave Logic, Inc is a development stage company which engages in the commercialization of electro-optic photonic devices. The firm offers the P2ICTM technology platform which uses in-house proprietary organic polymers. Its products include electro-optical modulation devices and proprietary polymer photonic integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LWLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightwave Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightwave Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.