Xponance Inc. Acquires 858 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 60,175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 83.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after purchasing an additional 207,841 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 94,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAIN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra reduced their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Consumer Edge upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $378,938.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $12,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.74. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.32.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

