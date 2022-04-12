Xponance Inc. Trims Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

BHF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial (Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.