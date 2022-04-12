Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 434.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $629,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,750. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STAG opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.43 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day moving average of $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.98.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.20%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

