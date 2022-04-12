Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,912 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 135.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $131.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.00. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.32 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.92.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

