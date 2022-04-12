OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) will post $1.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the lowest is $1.35. OSI Systems also posted earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.53 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OSIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

Shares of OSIS opened at $80.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $76.35 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $913,756.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in OSI Systems by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

