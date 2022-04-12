Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Director Robert J. Gould Sells 5,631 Shares of Stock

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Gould sold 5,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $135,256.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,169,252.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of FULC stock opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.53. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10.
Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.50% and a negative net margin of 421.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently commented on FULC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.
About Fulcrum Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC)
- 3 Best Recession-Resistant, Cost-Conscious Retail Stocks to Take a Look at Right Now
- Schlumberger Analyst Coverage Drives Market Higher
- Simply Good Foods Stock is a Healthy Defensive Play
- 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- Poor Timing Will Put Delta Air Lines on Standby For Risk-Off Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.