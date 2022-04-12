Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Director Robert J. Gould Sells 5,631 Shares of Stock

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Gould sold 5,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $135,256.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,169,252.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of FULC stock opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.53. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.50% and a negative net margin of 421.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 49.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $12,844,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 143.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 127.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 35,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $7,112,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on FULC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

