Zacks: Analysts Expect Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect that Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) will report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lilium’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lilium will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lilium.

LILM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lilium has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.89.

LILM opened at $3.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.52. Lilium has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $11.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILM. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lilium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Lilium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Lilium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lilium Company Profile

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, focuses on the research and development of electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It has a strategic commercial collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

