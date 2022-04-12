Inhibrx’s (INBX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. JMP Securities currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inhibrx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INBX opened at $19.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $769.20 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average is $32.43. Inhibrx has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 176.32% and a negative net margin of 1,130.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inhibrx will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Inhibrx by 103.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Inhibrx by 125.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inhibrx (Get Rating)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.