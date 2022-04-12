Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

NYSE:POR opened at $55.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.12 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $355,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $26,240,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 352,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,636,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 678.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 42,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 37,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric (Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portland General Electric (POR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.