Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Procore Technologies Inc. provides construction management software. Procore Technologies Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.45.

NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.96 and a 200 day moving average of $75.10. Procore Technologies has a 52 week low of $48.50 and a 52 week high of $108.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $85,256.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 49,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $3,058,688.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,819 shares of company stock worth $5,137,529 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 94.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth $79,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

