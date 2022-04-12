Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,078 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,811,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $293,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,957 shares of company stock worth $3,999,514 over the last ninety days. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GL shares. Piper Sandler raised Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

Shares of GL opened at $102.82 on Tuesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.50%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

