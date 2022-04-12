Xponance Inc. Grows Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.59. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 695.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 4977.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

