Xponance Inc. Sells 320 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Federated Hermes by 0.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 41,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Federated Hermes by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Federated Hermes by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Federated Hermes by 5.7% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Federated Hermes by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Federated Hermes news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $1,025,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,091,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,451 shares of company stock worth $2,954,168. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.12. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $39.82.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The company had revenue of $321.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.17 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

