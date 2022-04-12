Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $53,000 in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at $1,590,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 699.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.00. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.83 and a 52 week high of $38.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.45. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TITN. StockNews.com began coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

