Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 204.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COOP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COOP opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.66.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.24. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 23.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In related news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $177,591.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,992. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

