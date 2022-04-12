Cwm LLC Acquires Shares of 5,698 iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOVL. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

Get iShares Focused Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of FOVL opened at $57.36 on Tuesday. iShares Focused Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $51.57 and a 1-year high of $62.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.18.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Focused Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Focused Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.