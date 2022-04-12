One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Major Shareholder Steve D. Cooper Sells 47,900 Shares of Stock

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 47,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $199,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ OSS opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.35 million, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in One Stop Systems by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in One Stop Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in One Stop Systems by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 25,254 shares in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.

