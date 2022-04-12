One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Major Shareholder Steve D. Cooper Sells 47,900 Shares of Stock

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 47,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $199,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NASDAQ OSS opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.35 million, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.
About One Stop Systems
One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.
