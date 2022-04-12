Cwm LLC Buys New Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,072 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,824 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $346,155,000 after purchasing an additional 169,996 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426,133 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $282,047,000 after purchasing an additional 168,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,447,561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $201,972,000 after purchasing an additional 241,439 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 19.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,978,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $163,249,000 after purchasing an additional 319,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 13.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,361,109 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $112,319,000 after purchasing an additional 160,638 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $189,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $462,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,076,597 shares of company stock worth $224,036,049 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $84.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.86. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STX. Wedbush upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.35.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

