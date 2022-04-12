Cwm LLC Makes New Investment in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $11,646,000. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $9,008,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC opened at $102.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.43%.

Several brokerages have commented on MKC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

