Cwm LLC Buys Shares of 12,217 Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RODM. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 612.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $31.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.98.

