Cwm LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,680,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,506,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,154,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $419.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $465.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $489.19. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $386.02 and a fifty-two week high of $559.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF (Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.