State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,051,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,042,000 after acquiring an additional 237,170 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 87.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 481,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,521,000 after purchasing an additional 224,757 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1,904.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 153,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 145,752 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 16.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 931,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,439,000 after buying an additional 134,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 105.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,096,000 after buying an additional 117,695 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $890,974.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $34,419.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,476 shares of company stock worth $3,652,018 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

Shares of CBSH opened at $69.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.84. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.81 and a 1 year high of $77.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.02.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $355.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.