Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBCI opened at $7.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $15.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Ocean Bio-Chem’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBCI. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ocean Bio-Chem in the third quarter valued at $93,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 637.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 36.2% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 129,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 34,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.

