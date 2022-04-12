Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:OBCI opened at $7.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $15.21.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Ocean Bio-Chem’s payout ratio is 18.18%.
About Ocean Bio-Chem (Get Rating)
Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.
