Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ NRIX opened at $12.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $37.42. The company has a market cap of $554.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.74.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.07). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a negative net margin of 394.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,137,000 after purchasing an additional 670,000 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 743,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,517,000 after purchasing an additional 479,338 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 331.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 592,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,166,000 after purchasing an additional 455,540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,408,000 after purchasing an additional 396,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 596,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,262,000 after purchasing an additional 359,403 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

