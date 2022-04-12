Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $7.09 on Monday. Lifeway Foods has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $109.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.21% of Lifeway Foods worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

