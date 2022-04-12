Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kamada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of Kamada stock opened at $5.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.98 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78. Kamada has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.24 million. Kamada had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kamada by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kamada by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Kamada by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kamada by 24.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to AATD, KAMRAB/KEDRAB a plasma-derived hyper- immunoglobulin for prophylactic treatment against rabies infection.

