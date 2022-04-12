MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediWound from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Aegis dropped their target price on shares of MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.69.
MediWound stock opened at $2.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $70.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.40. MediWound has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $6.22.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 69,290 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in MediWound during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in MediWound by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 35,238 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in MediWound by 544.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 196,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 165,916 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MediWound by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the period. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MediWound Company Profile (Get Rating)
MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.
