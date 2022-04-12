MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediWound from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Aegis dropped their target price on shares of MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.69.

MediWound stock opened at $2.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $70.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.40. MediWound has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $6.22.

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a negative return on equity of 3,540.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MediWound will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 69,290 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in MediWound during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in MediWound by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 35,238 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in MediWound by 544.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 196,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 165,916 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MediWound by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the period. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

