Cwm LLC Invests $419,000 in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,962 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Masco by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,148,000 after purchasing an additional 99,681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Masco by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,556,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,605,000 after purchasing an additional 223,895 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Masco by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $749,931.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $671,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,842 shares of company stock worth $5,990,173. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Masco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.50 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.77.

MAS opened at $50.14 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $49.39 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.46 and a 200-day moving average of $61.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

