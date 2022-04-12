Cwm LLC Takes $390,000 Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth $72,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 38.9% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth about $257,000.

FPX opened at $104.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.22. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $94.60 and a 1 year high of $136.42.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

