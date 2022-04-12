D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $280,000 in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.50. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $33.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.87.

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $536.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.83 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.31%.

In related news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 6,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.29 per share, with a total value of $139,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CODI shares. TheStreet lowered Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley started coverage on Compass Diversified in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Diversified currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

