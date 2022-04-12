Cwm LLC Takes Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,234 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $6,482,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,303 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $39,447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 39.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 41.3% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 22,190 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock opened at $122.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $148.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 55.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.98.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EA. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.81.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $106,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,330 shares of company stock worth $6,677,196 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

