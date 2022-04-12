AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Raised to £120

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from £100 ($130.31) to £120 ($156.37) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £105 ($136.83) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($143.34) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a £115 ($149.86) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a £105 ($136.83) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of £103.05 ($134.29).

Shares of AZN stock opened at £105.88 ($137.97) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £164.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,764.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9,307.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8,898.60. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 7,146 ($93.12) and a twelve month high of £110 ($143.34). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

