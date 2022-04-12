Cwm LLC Takes Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 232.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 45,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,220,000 after acquiring an additional 31,482 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $5,464,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 426,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,065,000 after purchasing an additional 101,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $408.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $426.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $510.15. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $375.63 and a 12-month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $540.57.

Zebra Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

