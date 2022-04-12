D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 1,468 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BTI. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 68.9% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 30.0% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 847.4% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 40.6% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BTI shares. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($46.91) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $42.81 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.7354 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

