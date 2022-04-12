D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 500 Shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 290.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period.

Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.56.

