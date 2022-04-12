Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.18.

NYSE:CARR opened at $42.44 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average is $50.30. The firm has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

