Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 6,132 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,132 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 186,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,769,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.54.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $143.07 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.07 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.18. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

About T. Rowe Price Group (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.