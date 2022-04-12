Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 43,469 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.07% of Lincoln Electric at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $127.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.68 and a 1-year high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The company had revenue of $844.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

