69,452 Shares in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 69,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,506,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.69% of Johnson Outdoors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 171,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,056,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $913,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 15,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $80,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JOUT opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.39 and a 52-week high of $154.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.27.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $153.52 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

About Johnson Outdoors (Get Rating)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.