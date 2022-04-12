Raymond James Trust N.A. Makes New $205,000 Investment in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PROG during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in PROG by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in PROG by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 247,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 146,126 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in PROG by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 14,230 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in PROG by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,048,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,060,000 after purchasing an additional 80,244 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.77. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $646.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.75 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

