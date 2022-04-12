Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Continental Resources by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter worth about $2,982,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,932,000 after purchasing an additional 35,242 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Continental Resources by 84.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,645,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Harold Hamm purchased 300,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,834,119.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,605,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,204,250 over the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CLR opened at $61.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.84. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $65.32.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.18%.

CLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $44.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.74.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

