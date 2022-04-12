Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes $212,000 Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 5.9% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 119,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Chemours during the third quarter worth $3,615,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 9.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,841,000 after buying an additional 78,295 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the third quarter worth $1,082,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the third quarter worth $217,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemours alerts:

CC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

NYSE:CC opened at $32.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average is $31.24. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $38.87.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.55%.

Chemours Profile (Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.