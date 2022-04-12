Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Downgraded to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wolfe Research currently has $18.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $17.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on KMI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.36.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $19.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.20. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $19.59.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $243,159,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,652,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,515,000 after buying an additional 3,480,176 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,459,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,572,000 after buying an additional 3,322,167 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,390,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,991,000 after buying an additional 1,932,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $28,544,000. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

