Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 4,500 Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $865,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,616,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,954,000 after purchasing an additional 425,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 47.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BFLY opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.14. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $16.69.

Butterfly Network ( NASDAQ:BFLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 51.80% and a negative return on equity of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Butterfly Network news, General Counsel Mary Miller sold 16,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $99,228.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Fruchterman sold 99,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $577,570.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,737 shares of company stock worth $878,903 in the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BFLY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

