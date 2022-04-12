Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases Shares of 2,224 Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,224 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $89.49 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $65.66 and a 52 week high of $105.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.86.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.57.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

